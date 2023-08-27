SPK'dan 40 internet sitesine erişim engeli
Sermaya Piyasası Kurulu, internet aracılığıyla kaldıraçlı işlem yaptırıldığı belirtilen 40 internet sitesine erişimin engellenmesi için hukuki işlem başlattı.ANKARA (İGFA) - Sermaye Piyasası Kurulu, Türkiye’de yerleşik kişilere yönelik olarak internet aracılığıyla yurtdışında kaldıraçlı işlem yaptırıldığı belirlenen internet sitelerini duyurdu.
Kurulun bülteninde söz konusu internet sitelerine erişimin engellenmesi için Sermaye Piyasası Kanunu’nun 99’uncu maddesinin dördüncü fıkrası uyarınca gerekli hukuki işlemlerin yapılmasına karar verildiği duyuruldu.
SPK tarafından ifşa edilen söz konusu internet siteleri şöyle:
• https://www.avsmarkets.com
• https://avsbrokerslogin.com
• https://client.avsbrokerlogin.com
• https://www.klasfx.club
• https://uzman.forexasistani.net
• https://hedef.forexasistaniniz.com
• https://www.fxmarketxmbroker.com
• https://my.fxmarketxmbroker.com
• https://www.hfm-trade8.com
• https://my.hfm-trade8.com
• https://f4.fxgiris.net
• https://onsfx21.com
• https://www.hunfx25.com
• https://sca.hunfx25.com
• https://wt.hunfx25.com
• https://indyatirim14.com
• https://web11.indyatirimtrader.com
• https://acc12.indyatirim.io
• https://acc13.indyatirim.io
• https://hfm.hotfxmarket.online
• https://www.hfm80.com
• https://my.hfm80.com
• https://register.hfm80.com
• https://s3.maldofx2.com
• https://client18.maldofx.co
• https://idolyatirim27.com
• https://sca.idolyatirim27.com
• https://wt.idolyatirim27.com
• https://mblmarkets17.com
• https://acc16.mblmarkets.io
• https://web5.balanstrader.com
• https://olivemarkets191.com
• https://my.olivemarkets191.com
• https://www.wafrainvestmentllc.com
• https://client.wafrainvestmentllc.com
• https://www.ciomarkets1.com
• https://forexkurumlar.biz
• https://rukafx1.online
• https://foreksdestek.co
